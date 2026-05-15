Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs coach Cameron Ciraldo says he would be “shocked” if star centre Stephen Crichton is overlooked for New South Wales selection, as speculation builds around his State of Origin future.

The Bulldogs captain has made 12 appearances for the Blues since his debut in 2022 and has not missed a game in the Origin arena across the past four years, establishing himself as a regular fixture in the squad.

Former Fox Sports journalist James Hooper reported early in the week that he received a 'leaked' team list and that Crichton would be snubbed from the Game I lineup, with Kotoni Staggs set to replace him in the right centre position.

Despite a difficult start to the season at club level, Ciraldo was emphatic in his support for his captain, who has also returned early from a shoulder injury in an effort to help the Bulldogs return to their electric 2025 form.

The Bulldogs entered the year tipped as a top-four contender but currently sit 13th on the ladder amid an inconsistent campaign.

Ciraldo, speaking to the Daily Telegraph, said Crichton's recent form should be viewed in context, given his injury return and commitment to the team.

“I would be shocked (if he is not picked),” Ciraldo said to the Daily Telegraph on Thursday.

“He's been one of New South Wales' best for the past number of seasons – and when it comes to Origin time, you can rely on those sorts of guys.

“He knows what it's about, and he knows how to get himself ready for those types of environments and those types of games.

“He's an Origin player. We knew that when we bought him, that he wouldn't be available at these times of year, and he rises to those occasions as well.”

Ciraldo also defended Crichton's recent performances, noting the difficulty of returning early from injury to help a struggling side.

“But we know he's had some good training in the last couple of weeks, and I'm confident we'll see the best of him tomorrow.”

“I know that he came back from injury early and put the team first in that regard,” Ciraldo said.

“He's been battling through, but I think he's starting to get back to the confidence that we know he has, and I know he's ready to bring his best game tomorrow.”

All eyes will now turn to Crichton as the Bulldogs prepare for their Magic Round opener against the Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks, with the centre under added scrutiny amid Origin selection pressure.