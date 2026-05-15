The Wests Tigers have confirmed today that lock forward Alex Twal will miss the side's encounter with the Manly Sea Eagles on Saturday.

The club has confirmed that Twal has a knee injury and will return to the field following the Tigers' bye in round 12.

It has caused a reshuffle in the forward pack on the eve of the Magic Round clash.

Sione Fainu, who was due to play in the second row, has moved to the lock position. It will see Alex Seyfarth, who is celebrating his 100th NRL game, start in the back row to partner Kai Pearce-Paul.

It elevates Bunty Afoa from the extended bench into the six-man interchange. Afoa made his Tigers debut in their heavy loss to the Melbourne Storm last week, following a switch from the New Zealand Warriors at the end of last year.

Twal comes as a considerable loss to the Tigers, providing great defensive grit and a high-effort work rate around both sides of the ball. While also heavily regarded as one of the most improved players in the competition.

The Tigers find themselves with a tough task on Saturday, taking on a resurgent Manly Sea Eagles outfit who are looking dangerous under interim head coach Kieran Foran.

The clash will be the first of a triple-header at Suncorp Stadium at 3 pm on Saturday.