A shock revelation last week saw reports arise that New Zealand international star Jahrome Hughes was unlikely to take up his player option for 2024.

Hughes, who is contracted with the Storm until the end of 2023 and then has an option in his favour for 2024, will be free to negotiate with other clubs from November 1, 2022.

Reports last week suggested his manager, Tim Bartlett, said that Hughes wouldn't take up the option for 2024, while also confirming the Dolphins would have been an option for Hughes.

“The Dolphins are a genuine option for Jahrome,” said Bartlett.

“We’ve advised Melbourne we won’t be taking up the option at this stage for 2024.

“The Storm are in the box seat to keep Jahrome given he is already contracted, but if we can’t get a long-term deal done, we will look to the open market."

But just a week later, Bartlett has backtracked on the comments, telling Wide World of Sports that "not taking the player option was still a long way off, while also confirming it may take a five-year deal for Hughes to stay in the Victorian capital.

"The story last week created a bit of a ruckus but the reality is, it is still a long way off and Jahrome is loyal to Melbourne and happy there," Bartlett said.

"I will go and have a chat to them when things settle down and if we can work out say a five-year deal that will take him to age 32, we may take it.

"Of course he will be open to offers from rival clubs next November if we don't come to terms but he is loyal to the Storm and hopefully we can sort something out."

JAHROME HUGHES

Fullback Storm 2021 SEASON AVG 0.4

Tries 0.8

Try Assists 3.1

Tackle Breaks

Hughes, who has quickly become one of the best players in the competition, is an integral part of the Storm side who made the preliminary finals this season.

The Dolphins had confirmed preliminary interest in Hughes, however, recruitment boss Peter O'Sullivan said that because they couldn't get their hands on him until 2024, it would be a tricky situation to deal with during 2023.