It has been revealed that new Sydney Roosters recruit Reece Robson was at one point offered to the Canberra Raiders, only for the club to refuse to make a play for him.

Robson, off-contract at the end of the 2025 season with the North Queensland Cowboys, went onto the free agency market as of November 1.

The Cowboys confirmed shortly afterwards they had made their best offer for Robson to remain in Townsville long-term following a season that saw him become the first-choice New South Wales Blues State of Origin hooker under Michael Maguire.

But it ultimately wasn't enough, with the Roosters rising to snare his signature. Trent Robinson's side had cash to burn following a string of high-profile departures this off-season, led by Luke Keary, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Joseph Manu and Joseph Suaalii, and were also keen on replacing Brandon Smith, who will now almost undoubtedly leave the club at the end of 2025.

News Corp, however, is revealing the Raiders were one club Robson would have been willing to play at under the coaching of Ricky Stuart, only for the Green Machine to never make a play for him.

The Raiders' dummy half department has had plenty of questions hovering over it in recent times, although it appears both Tom Starling and Danny Levi will go into the 2025 season as options.

It's understood, however, that the club have plenty of faith in youngster 20-year-old Owen Pattie, who could well wind up making his debut this year if either Starling or Levi have injury or form problems.

Both Starling and Levi are off-contract at the end of 2025 as well, meaning the Raiders may want to roll with Pattie as part of their regular rotation sooner rather than later.

Levi was reportedly permitted to leave at one point during 2024, and while he will now hang around for the campaign ahead, it's almost certain it will be his last in lime green.

Starling is far more likely to hang around at the Raiders long-term than Levi, and could form the club's new dummy-half rotation with Pattie.

Whether that is worth not making a play for Robson at a club who have been on the cusp of the finals for some time but struggled to take the next step, remains to be seen, with Stuart backing youth around the club in other areas as well with Xavier Savage and Chevy Stewart likely to fight for Jordan Rapana's vacated fullback jersey, and Ethan Strange potentially set to join Ethan Sanders in the halves.