The Melbourne Storm have two of the best halves in the NRL at their disposal, but with both Cameron Munster and Jahrome Hughes set to come off-contract at the same time, the club could face something of a crisis.

That comes following a shock revelation reported on Tuesday evening - that Jahrome Hughes won't be taking up an option in his favour for the 2024 season.

It means Hughes is technically able to negotiate from November 1 in 2022, and will do so according to a Daily Telegraph report. Cameron Munster is also off-contract at the end of the 2023 season and will be able to negotiate from the same time.

While there is no suggestion either player will leave the Victorian club before the end of their current deals at the end of the 2023 season, the Storm will now be fearing they could lose both of their dynamic duo in the same season.

Hughes improved out of sight during the 2021 season, becoming a top player in the competition. At times he was the mainstay of the Storm side as injury struck other key stars across the team.

Despite the fact Hughes won't take up his option, it doesn't mean he is destined to leave the Storm, with the club still able to revise the contract for 2024 and beyond.

Hughes' manager Tim Bartlett confirmed this to the publication.

“The Dolphins are a genuine option for Jahrome,” said Bartlett.

“We’ve advised Melbourne we won’t be taking up the option at this stage for 2024.

“The Storm are in the box seat to keep Jahrome given he is already contracted, but if we can’t get a long-term deal done, we will look to the open market."

The New Zealander will have plenty of options on the table though, and according to the report, the Dolphins could well be one club interested in the star for the 2024 season - which would be their second in existence.

Given Munster has also been linked to the Dolphins and away from the club more generally, the Storm could well lose both halves in the same off-season.

It would be a bitter blow for Craig Bellamy, who has just committed to another five years at the Storm, although how much of that will be served as head coach, and how much in other roles, remains to be seen.

Complicating matters, the Storm have also lost a star of the future in Noah Griffiths during the last 12 months, with the Bathurst-born youngster who represented New South Wales under-20s while still eligible for the under-18s switching to the Newcastle Knights and playing for their SG Ball team during the early part of 2021.

Dolphins recruitment boss Peter O'Sullivan told the publication that signing Hughes would be tricky given they couldn't have him for their first season.

“Jahrome isn’t off-contract until 2024 so it’s difficult,” he told the publication.

“We’d have to possibly look at a tradesman at halfback for our first year (in 2023) and then look to bring Jahrome to the Dolphins for 2024.

“It’s certainly something we are prepared to look at because Jahrome is a seriously good player.

“Patience is the key for us.”