The Newcastle Knights have trashed rumours that the club would make a shock play for Kieran Foran.

Mitchell Pearce's sudden departure following being granted a release from the club to join the Catalan Dragons in France has left the Knights searching for a replacement halfback.

Foran's name was linked with what would have shaped as a surprise move away from the Sea Eagles this week, while it was also thought the Wests Tigers might have been keen on Foran.

While no reports of the Tigers chasing the veteran have been shut down, Knights head of recruitment Clint Zammit told the Newcastle Herald that the Knights wouldn't chase Foran.

"We haven't even spoken about Kieran Foran - his name's never been mentioned by us in the wake of Junior leaving," Zammit told the publication.

"I can assure you we won't be going down that path."

The Knights have also been strongly linked with Luke Brooks and Scott Drinkwater as possible options to chase, while Corey Norman - off-contract and without a playing spot for 2022 - was also on the rumour mill.

Instead, Zammit told the publication that between the current stocks - featuring Adam Clune, Phoenix Crossland, Jake Clifford and Kurt Mann, the Knights had confidence in their own stocks.

"We've got some strong options already at the club in Adam Clune and young Phoenix Crossland who have been training really well and Cliff [Jake Clifford] and Kurt [Mann] are there as well," he said.

"Obviously having Joey [Andrew Johns] there now [on the coaching staff] is really going to help us in that department as well."

Interestingly, Zammit didn't mention young gun Simi Sasagi when talking through the plans for 2022.

It's anticipated Jake Clifford will take up residence in the halves alongside one of the club's other players, while there has also been speculation that Andrew Johns - who is on the Knights' coaching staff - likes the idea of turning Tex Hoy into a half.