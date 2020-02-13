For the first time since 2017, all 16 NRL teams will travel to Perth to compete across two days when the club Nines competition makes its return as a pre-season competition.

Moving away from Auckland for the first time, HBF Park will be the venue where teams will battle for a total prize money of $1 million. A bonus $1 million is also available for any team that can win both the NRL Nines and NRL Telstra Premiership this season.

2019 NRL premiers Sydney Roosters are also the reigning Nines champions, after winning the last edition in 2017.

What is the format?

The 16 teams will each be placed in four pools:

Pool 1: Panthers, Warriors, Roosters, Knights

Pool 2: Bulldogs, Dragons, Eels, Sharks

Pool 3: Raiders, Wests Tigers, Titans, Rabbitohs

Pool 4: Cowboys, Storm, Broncos, Sea Eagles

Each pool team will play each other over the two days with the top two from each group moving to the quarter finals where the Nines will switch to a knockout format to decide who will be the 2020 NRL Nines premiers.

Four NRLW teams – the Dragons, Broncos, Warriors, and Roosters will also participate over the two days in a round-robin tournament.

When is it?

The NRL Nines kicks off on Friday February 14th and will conclude on Saturday February 15th. A total of thirty games will be held over the two day event.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14 (All times AEST)

7:05pm: Warriors (W) v Roosters (W)

7:30pm: Panthers v Roosters

7:55pm: Warriors v Knights

8:20pm: Bulldogs v Eels

8:45pm: Dragons v Sharks

9:10pm: Raiders v Titans

9:35pm: Wests Tigers v Rabbitohs

10:00pm: Cowboys v Broncos

10:25pm: Storm v Sea Eagles

11:05pm: Broncos (W) v Dragons (W)

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 15 (All times AEST)

1:20pm: Roosters (W) v Broncos (W)

1:45pm: Warriors (W) v Dragons (W)

2:10pm Knights v Panthers

2:35pm Roosters v Warriors

3:00pm: Sharks v Bulldogs

3:25pm: Eels v Dragons

3:55pm: Rabbitohs v Raiders

4:20pm: Titans v Wests Tigers

4:45pm: Sea Eagles v Cowboys

5:10pm: Broncos v Storm

5.40pm: Quarter Final 1 – 1st Pool A v 2nd Pool B

6:05pm: Quarter Final 2 -1st Pool B v 2nd Pool A

6:30pm: Quarter Final 3 -1st Pool C v 2nd Pool D

6:55pm: Quarter Final 4 -1st Pool D v 2nd Pool C

7:20pm: Broncos (W) v Warriors (W)

7:45pm: Dragons (W) v Roosters (W)

8:20pm: Semi Final 1 – Winner Quarter Final 1 v Winner Quarter Final 2

8:45pm: Semi Final 1 – Winner Quarter Final 2 v Winner Quarter Final 4

9:25pm: Women’s Final

10:00pm: Men’s Final

Who is playing?

With all 16 NRL Clubs involved, teams have started to announce their eighteen man squads in the past few days. Find your teams’ NRL Nines squad below:

Brisbane Broncos

Canberra Raiders

Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs

Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks

Gold Coast Titans

Manly Warringah Sea Eagles

Melbourne Storm

Newcastle Knights

New Zealand Warriors

North Queensland Cowboys

Paramatta Eels

Penrith Panthers

South Sydney Rabbitohs

St George Illawarra Dragons

Sydney Roosters

Wests Tigers

How to watch it?

All NRL Nines games will be broadcast on NRL Live Pass, Fox League and Kayo Sports. In New Zealand, the games will be available through Sky NZ.

If you are in Perth, one day tickets are still available through Ticketmaster starting at $25 for adults.