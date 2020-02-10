The North Queensland Cowboys have named their side for the upcoming NRL Nines tournament.
The 18-man line-up features a host of young outside backs, including Scott Drinkwater, Connelly Lemuelu, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Michael Bell, Murray Taulagi and Dan Russell.
For Marsters, Lemuelu, Tabuai-Fidow, Bell and Reece Robson will all make their Cowboys debut.
Jason Taumalol has been named skipper of the side, who open their campaign against Brisbane on Friday February 14 before a clash against Manly on Saturday.
North Queensland Cowboys’ NRL Nines Squad
Michael Bell
Jake Clifford
Scott Drinkwater
Mitch Dunn
Kyle Feldt
Jake Granville
Coen Hess
Peter Hola
Connelly Lemuelu
Esan Marsters
Josh McGuire
Tom Opacic
Reece Robson
Dan Russell
Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
Murray Taulagi
Jason Taumalolo
Shane Wright