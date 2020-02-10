The North Queensland Cowboys have named their side for the upcoming NRL Nines tournament.

The 18-man line-up features a host of young outside backs, including Scott Drinkwater, Connelly Lemuelu, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Michael Bell, Murray Taulagi and Dan Russell.

For Marsters, Lemuelu, Tabuai-Fidow, Bell and Reece Robson will all make their Cowboys debut.

Jason Taumalol has been named skipper of the side, who open their campaign against Brisbane on Friday February 14 before a clash against Manly on Saturday.

North Queensland Cowboys’ NRL Nines Squad

Michael Bell

Jake Clifford

Scott Drinkwater

Mitch Dunn

Kyle Feldt

Jake Granville

Coen Hess

Peter Hola

Connelly Lemuelu

Esan Marsters

Josh McGuire

Tom Opacic

Reece Robson

Dan Russell

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

Murray Taulagi

Jason Taumalolo

Shane Wright