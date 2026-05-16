Former NRL enforcers Nelson Asofa-Solomona and George Burgess are officially set to settle their simmering feud in the boxing ring, with the pair confirmed to fight on June 24.

Asofa-Solomona departed the Melbourne Storm last year after a 215-game career, while Burgess finished his Rugby League career in 2022 at the St. George Illawarra Dragons after playing 149 games for South Sydney and an eight-game Super League stint.

The fight was announced on Saturday during the NRL Magic Round, with tensions immediately flaring as both ex-players came face-to-face during the launch.

The bout has been brewing for months, after Fox Sports reports first emerged in January that the pair were on a collision course in what shapes as one of the biggest ever rugby league crossover fights.

Asofa-Solomona revealed he has not forgotten an incident involving Burgess after his first professional boxing victory.

“I remember exactly what happened after my first fight,” Asofa-Solomona said to Fox Sports.

“I'd just had my first professional win, and was trying to celebrate with my family and my people.

“But George decided that was the moment to jump in, start carrying on and try to make the whole thing about himself.

“I took that personally. I haven't forgotten it, and he's going to have to answer for it now.

“He's been talking for months, questioning me, questioning who I've fought and acting like I'm some sort of fake.”

“But once the bell rings ... this isn't a footy field, and this isn't Hollywood. There's nowhere to hide in there, and no one is coming to save you.

“He wanted my attention, and now he's got it. On June 24, I'm going to make him regret stepping in front of me that night.”

Burgess, never one to back down from a confrontation, was equally confident when addressing the looming showdown.

“Nelson's built this image around being the scariest bloke in the room,” Burgess said to Fox Sports.

“But on June 24, we find out what happens when someone the same size finally stands in front of him and fires back.

“I'm going to knock out the hype-train.”

The fight marks another surprising post-football venture for Burgess, who has recently turned his attention toward acting under the guidance of Hollywood star Russell Crowe.

Burgess is set to appear alongside Crowe in the upcoming MMA film 'Beast', as he continues to explore life beyond rugby league.