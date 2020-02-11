The Canberra Raiders have announced their squad of 18 for the NRL Nines which start on Friday in Perth.

Elliot Whitehead will captain the squad with the Raiders opting for a mixture of experience and youth. Sia Soliola and Dumanis Lui, both from last year’s Grand Final team, will also play.

Off-season recruit Matt Frawley will make his debut for the Raiders after signing from Super League club Huddersfield. Experience will be provided by first grade regulars Ryan Sutton, Sam Williams, Siliva Havili and Michael Oldfield.

These players will be joined by a number of players who were members of the Raiders’ 2019 Jersey Flegg Under-20 Grand Final squad. Raiders assistant Andrew McFadden will coach the team.

CANBERRA RAIDERS NRL NINES SQUAD

1 Harley Smith-Shield

2 Semi Valemei

3 Matthew Timoko

4 Michael Oldfield

5 Daine Spencer

6 Matthew Frawley

7 Sam Williams

8 Dunamis Lui

9 Siliva Havili

10 Sia Soliola

11 Jack Murchie

12 Elliott Whitehead (c)

13 Ryan Sutton

14 Tom Starling

15 Duwanye Mariner

16 Dan Keir

17 Kai O’Donnell

18 Darby Medlyn