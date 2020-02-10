The Gold Coast Titans have named their side for the upcoming NRL Nines tournement.

The 18-man line-up features several new faces, including off-season recruits Jonus Pearson, Jaimin Joliffe, Greg Leleisiuao and Erin Clark.

Justin Holbrook has named regular first-graders AJ Brimson, Anthony Don, Tyrone Peachey, Phil Sami, Tanah Boyd, Ash Taylor, Jai Whitbread, Mitch Rein, Sam Stone, Bryce Cartwright and Jai Arrow.

Gold Coast open their Nines campaign against the Raiders on Friday February 14 before a clash with the Wests Tigers the Saturday.

Gold Coast Titans’ NRL Nines squad

1. AJ Brimson

2. Anthony Don

3. Tyrone Peachey

4. Jonus Pearson

5. Phil Sami

6. Tanah Boyd

7. Ash Taylor

8. Jai Whitbread

9. Mitch Rein

10. Sam Stone

11. Bryce Cartwright

12. Jaimin Joliffe

13. Jai Arrow

14. Greg Leleisiuao

15. Treymain Spry

16. Erin Clark

17. Darius Farmer

18. Michael Gordon