The Gold Coast Titans have named their side for the upcoming NRL Nines tournement.
The 18-man line-up features several new faces, including off-season recruits Jonus Pearson, Jaimin Joliffe, Greg Leleisiuao and Erin Clark.
Justin Holbrook has named regular first-graders AJ Brimson, Anthony Don, Tyrone Peachey, Phil Sami, Tanah Boyd, Ash Taylor, Jai Whitbread, Mitch Rein, Sam Stone, Bryce Cartwright and Jai Arrow.
Gold Coast open their Nines campaign against the Raiders on Friday February 14 before a clash with the Wests Tigers the Saturday.
Gold Coast Titans’ NRL Nines squad
1. AJ Brimson
2. Anthony Don
3. Tyrone Peachey
4. Jonus Pearson
5. Phil Sami
6. Tanah Boyd
7. Ash Taylor
8. Jai Whitbread
9. Mitch Rein
10. Sam Stone
11. Bryce Cartwright
12. Jaimin Joliffe
13. Jai Arrow
14. Greg Leleisiuao
15. Treymain Spry
16. Erin Clark
17. Darius Farmer
18. Michael Gordon