South Sydney Rabbitohs logo

The South Sydney Rabbitohs have named their squad for this week’s Nines tournament at HBF Park in Perth.

Jason Demetriou will coach the side and Damien Cook will lead as skipper, with their campaign kicking off on Friday against the Wests Tigers at 9.40pm (all times AEST).

They will then face the Canberra Raiders on Saturday at 3.55pm.

Star recruit Latrell Mitchell has not been named to make his much-anticipated Souths debut, while the club will roll out ten international players.

Rabbitohs NRL Nines Squad

1) Damien Cook (c)
2) Dane Gagai
3) Cameron Murray
4) Jaydn Su’A
5) Junior Tatola
6) Ethan Lowe
7) Campbell Graham
8) Braidon Burns
9) Bryson Goodwin
10) Troy Dargan
11) Joshua Cook
12) Lachlan Ilias
13) Keaon Koloamatangi
14) Blake Taaffe
15) Jaxson Paulo
16) Edene Gebbie
17) Jack Johns
18) Patrick Mago

 

