The South Sydney Rabbitohs have named their squad for this week’s Nines tournament at HBF Park in Perth.

Jason Demetriou will coach the side and Damien Cook will lead as skipper, with their campaign kicking off on Friday against the Wests Tigers at 9.40pm (all times AEST).

They will then face the Canberra Raiders on Saturday at 3.55pm.

Star recruit Latrell Mitchell has not been named to make his much-anticipated Souths debut, while the club will roll out ten international players.

Rabbitohs NRL Nines Squad