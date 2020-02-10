Newcastle Knights coach Adam O’Brien has named his squad for the upcoming Nines tournament including club legend Kurt Gidley.
Kurt Mann and Aidan Guerra will co-captain with young talents Starford To’a, Tex Hoy and Nathaniel Sasagi also named.
Knights Nines Squad
- Aidan Guerra
- Kurt Mann
- Nathaniel Sasagi
- Bayden Searle
- Hymel Hunt
- Gehamat Shibasaki
- Starford To’a
- Tex Hoy
- Sione Mata’utia
- Tyronne Roberts-Davis
- Matt Soper-Lawler
- Pasami Saulo
- Jirah Momoisea
- Jacob Saifiti
- Brodie Jones
- Kurt Gidley
- Mason Lino
- Mitchell Barnett