Newcastle Knights coach Adam O’Brien has named his squad for the upcoming Nines tournament including club legend Kurt Gidley.

Kurt Mann and Aidan Guerra will co-captain with young talents Starford To’a, Tex Hoy and Nathaniel Sasagi also named.

Knights Nines Squad

  1. Aidan Guerra
  2. Kurt Mann
  3. Nathaniel Sasagi
  4. Bayden Searle
  5. Hymel Hunt
  6. Gehamat Shibasaki
  7. Starford To’a
  8. Tex Hoy
  9. Sione Mata’utia
  10. Tyronne Roberts-Davis
  11. Matt Soper-Lawler
  12. Pasami Saulo
  13. Jirah Momoisea
  14. Jacob Saifiti
  15. Brodie Jones
  16. Kurt Gidley
  17. Mason Lino
  18. Mitchell Barnett