Manly have named their NRL Nines squad for the upcoming tournament at Perth’s HBF Park.

The Sea Eagles kick off their campaign this Friday night against Melbourne at 7.30pm (all times AEST).

They follow that up with a clash against the Cowboys on Saturday at 4:45pm.

Of Manly’s 18-man squad, 11 of those players have NRL experience, while prop Martin Taupau will lead the side as skipper.

Sea Eagles Nines team

1 Luke Metcalf

2 Edwin Ipape

3 Zach Dockar-Clay

4 Brendan Elliot

5 Reuben Garrick

6 Lachlan Croker

7 Cade Cust

8 Tevita Funa

9 Toafofoa Sipley

10 Abbas Miski

11 Corey Waddell

12 Martin Taupau (C)

13 Haumole Olakau’atu

14 Sean Keppie

15 Taniela Paseka

16 Zac Saddler

17 Reed Izzard

18 Dane Aukafolau