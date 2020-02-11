The Cronulla Sharks has announced their 18-man squad for the NRL Nines, which starts in Perth on Friday.

Wade Graham, who was part of the Australian team which won the recent International Nines event, will captain the squad and will be joined by fellow Australian Nines representative Shaun Johnson.

The Sharks have gone for a mixture of youth and experience with Jesse Ramien, Josh Morris, Aaron Woods and Chad Townsend providing veteran leadership in a squad that includes youngsters Billy Magoulias, Ronaldo Mulitalo, Will Kennedy, Braden Trindall and Sione Katoa.

The Sharks will kick off their campaign Friday night against the St George Illawarra Dragons.

Cronulla Sharks NRL Nines Squad

1. WADE GRAHAM ( C )

2. BRITON NIKORA

3. JACK WILLIAMS

4. AARON WOODS

5. BLAYKE BRAILEY

6. JOSH MORRIS

7. JESSE RAMIAN

8. CHAD TOWNSEND

9. SHAUN JOHNSON

10. RONALDO MULITALO

11. WILLIAM KENNEDY

12. SIONE KATOA

13. CONNOR TRACEY

14. BILLY MAGOULIAS

15. TOBY RUDOLPH

16. SCOTT SORENSEN

17. TEIG WILTON

18. BRAYDON TRINDALL