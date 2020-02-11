The Melbourne Storm have announced a youth-oriented squad for the NRL Nines tournament, which starts on Friday in Perth.

Sandor Earl and Tui Kamikamica will lead the squad out for the first time as co-captains while further experience will be provided by Kangaroos international Cameron Munster.

After taking Samoa to the final of the World Nines in October, young pair Marion Seve and Tino Fa’asuamaleaui will be joined by fellow World Nines player for PNG, Justin Olam.

Off-season recruit Brenko Lee will make his debut for the Storm while development players Trent Loiero, Dean Ieremia, Judda Turahui, Siti Moceidreke and Chris Lewis will also be given a chance to impress.

Current Melbourne assistant Jason Ryles will coach the squad, who open the tournament on Friday night against the Manly Sea Eagles.

Melbourne Storm NRL Nines Squad