Josh Hannay's appointment as Head Coach of the Gold Coast Titans signalled a new era for the club.

That was the feel of the press release and the mood within the fan base.

The Des Hasler years had been lean for fans on the holiday strip and fresh ideas and a new voice were desperately needed.

Former Origin centre and then Cronulla Sharks assistant coach reportedly beat out a long list of candidates and was tasked with turning the club's fortunes around.

Fast forward a complete off-season and ten rounds of NRL competition and the Gold Coast Titans sit 16th, with two wins and a bye to their names.

It is still extremely early in his tenure, and this was never going to be a quick turnaround, so let's take an in depth look at how the Titans rebuild is faring under Josh Hannay:

Results

Josh Hannay will be given a fair amount of leeway in his first season, correctly so, but results have not been good thus far.

His Titans copped 50 points in their season opener, at Hannay's former home of Cronulla.

A win over fellow strugglers the Dragons came in Round four, while the season highlight, a 52-10 win over the Eels arrived in Round Six.

Round Two's 18-14 loss to the Dolphins probably should have ended in a win, but otherwise they've padded a lot of scores in defeat.

Nine games have seen the Titans score 170 points and concede 232.

At the same stage last season the Titans had three wins. They scored 186 points and conceded 270.

That's a win less, which has seen them drop to 16th in 2026 compared to 15th in 2025.

Defensively, they've improved by almost a converted try a game. Attacking wise they've dropped a conversion/penaly goal per game.

Debuts given and changes made

Hannay has given debuts to the likes of Siale Faeamani, Zane Harrison and Oliver Pascoe while Arama Hau and Cooper Bai have become important members of the first team.

Harrison has long had massive wraps while Pascoe looks to have jumped Sam Verrills in the pecking order. Verrills has reportedly been tapped on the shoulder.

Hau had a worldly game against the Dragons, and although he has come back to the field since then, looks a real talent.

Faeamani has four tries in his eight games and looks every bit the modern day winger.

Cooper Bai has been linked with a squad spot for Queensland in this year's Origin despite 10 NRL games. Although that may be a step too far, he has started his career positively.

Player Retentions

A monster, long term extension (2031) to star halfback Jayden Campbell highlights the Titans retention thus far under Hannay.

Campbell was reportedly in massive demand, with multiple clubs tabling big offers. The fact he stayed is a massive feather in the cap of the young coach.

In almost equally massive news, captain Tino Fa'asuamaleaui re-committed to the club until the end of the 2030 season.

It looked as though he was out the door, with the Panthers and new boys the Perth Bears reportedly close to securing the marquee man.

Origin likely Beau Former has also penned a contract extension and will be with the club until the end of 2029.

Recruiting

Sharks outside back Mawene Hiroti has been the only addition to the Titans roster as it stands.

It's a clever signing, with Hiroti always performing (at centre) when called upon by the Sharks.

Obviously they know each other well due to Hannay's stint with the Sharks, so I like this signing.

Phillip Sami has signed with the Dragons next season. I have to admit, I don't love this move, but I also don't have his contract in front of me to truly give a value.

There is work to be done in the recruitment field.

The Bears and Chiefs sniffing around is making decisions more difficult for off-contract players, so it's certainly not time to panic just yet.

That said, Hiroti is a very capable signing but not what the Titans will have hoped to see.

Overall

It would be hard to build a case that anything has really turned around in Hannay's first ten rounds on the job.

This was never going to be a Manly-type situation where unleashing players to be themselves would yield immediate results. Manly are a lot further along, despite results under their former coach.

The Titans had no choice but to move on from Des Hasler, and I believe Josh Hannay was a clever appointment.

I love the fact both Campbell and Fa'asuamaleaui re-signed long-term. Those two are the joint face of the club now, and for the next few years.

It is still very early but Hannay needs to oversee some major signings. The market isn't exactly flooded with marquee men right now but as Luke Metcalf's shock move to the Dragons proves, things move quickly.

Given Cooper Bai's rise, the early season form of Arama Hau and the recent emergence of Oliver Pascoe, the Titans look in a better spot now than they did last year.

This despite being a loss back from their 2025 selves.

I believe the Titans are headed in the right direction. They should have beaten the Dolphins and should be, by all metrics, ahead of this time last year.

The two big guns are tied to the club for many years to come, players are emerging and Josh Hannay seems to be a popular figure up north.

Ten rounds is early to judge a "new era" but so far, so good(ish)!