The Warriors have named their squad for the NRL Nines with young forward Isaiah Papali’i named as captain.
Papali’i will captain a side which includes seasoned NRL players in Blake Green, Ken Maumalo, Leeson Ah Mau and Agnatius Paasi alongside a host of the club’s most promising players.
The Vodafone Warriors open their campaign against the Newcastle Knights on Friday (9.55pm NZT). Their second and final pool match is against the Sydney Roosters on Saturday (4.35pm).
Warriors Nines Squad
Leeson Ah Mau
Rocco Berry
Jackson Frei
Blake Green
Chanel Harris-Tavita
Temple Kalepo
Adam Keighran
Edward Kosi
Sam Lisone
Ken Maumalo
Taane Milne
Agnatius Paasi
Isaiah Papali’i (c)
Hayze Perham
Leivaha Pulu
Selesitino Ravutaumada
Jamayne Taunoa-Brown
Paul Turner