The Warriors have named their squad for the NRL Nines with young forward Isaiah Papali’i named as captain.

Papali’i will captain a side which includes seasoned NRL players in Blake Green, Ken Maumalo, Leeson Ah Mau and Agnatius Paasi alongside a host of the club’s most promising players.

The Vodafone Warriors open their campaign against the Newcastle Knights on Friday (9.55pm NZT). Their second and final pool match is against the Sydney Roosters on Saturday (4.35pm).

Warriors Nines Squad

Leeson Ah Mau

Rocco Berry

Jackson Frei

Blake Green

Chanel Harris-Tavita

Temple Kalepo

Adam Keighran

Edward Kosi

Sam Lisone

Ken Maumalo

Taane Milne

Agnatius Paasi

Isaiah Papali’i (c)

Hayze Perham

Leivaha Pulu

Selesitino Ravutaumada

Jamayne Taunoa-Brown

Paul Turner