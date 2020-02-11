The Wests Tigers have named their Nines Squad for this weekend’s tournament in Perth.

Michael Maguire has named a strong side, including Moses Mbye, Corey Thompson, David Nofoaluma and Robert Jennings.

The Tigers will play their first game against the Rabbitohs on Friday before a clash with Gold Coast on Saturday.

Wests Tigers Nines Squad

1. Corey Thompson

2. David Nofoaluma

3. Robert Jennings

4. Moses Mbye (capt.)

5. Michael Chee Kam

6. Billy Walters

7. Jock Madden

8. Thomas Mikaele

9. Tommy Talau

10. Joseph Ratuvakacereivalu

11. Luciano Leilua

12. Luke Garner

13. Chris McQueen

14. Sam McIntyre

15. Paul Momirovski

16. Alex Seyfarth

17. Pat Richards

18. Matheson Johns