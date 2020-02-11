The Wests Tigers have named their Nines Squad for this weekend’s tournament in Perth.
Michael Maguire has named a strong side, including Moses Mbye, Corey Thompson, David Nofoaluma and Robert Jennings.
The Tigers will play their first game against the Rabbitohs on Friday before a clash with Gold Coast on Saturday.
Wests Tigers Nines Squad
1. Corey Thompson
2. David Nofoaluma
3. Robert Jennings
4. Moses Mbye (capt.)
5. Michael Chee Kam
6. Billy Walters
7. Jock Madden
8. Thomas Mikaele
9. Tommy Talau
10. Joseph Ratuvakacereivalu
11. Luciano Leilua
12. Luke Garner
13. Chris McQueen
14. Sam McIntyre
15. Paul Momirovski
16. Alex Seyfarth
17. Pat Richards
18. Matheson Johns
