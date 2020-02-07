Brisbane Broncos logo

Broncos coach Anthony Siebold has named a strong 18-man squad to contest the 2020 NRL Nines tournament in Perth next week.

Retired forward and former skipper Corey Parker will don the boots again for his beloved Broncos.

Broncos Nines Squad

  1. Jamayne Isaako
  2. Tesi Niu
  3. Herbie Farnworth
  4. Izaia Perese
  5. Xavier Coates
  6. Anthony Milford
  7. Brodie Croft
  8. Tom Dearden
  9. David Fifita
  10. Alex Glenn
  11. Payne Haas
  12. Ethan Bullemor
  13. Jake Turpin
  14. Cory Paix
  15. Thomas Flegler
  16. Jesse Arthars
  17. Ilikena Vudogo
  18. Corey Parker