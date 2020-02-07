Broncos coach Anthony Siebold has named a strong 18-man squad to contest the 2020 NRL Nines tournament in Perth next week.
Retired forward and former skipper Corey Parker will don the boots again for his beloved Broncos.
Broncos Nines Squad
- Jamayne Isaako
- Tesi Niu
- Herbie Farnworth
- Izaia Perese
- Xavier Coates
- Anthony Milford
- Brodie Croft
- Tom Dearden
- David Fifita
- Alex Glenn
- Payne Haas
- Ethan Bullemor
- Jake Turpin
- Cory Paix
- Thomas Flegler
- Jesse Arthars
- Ilikena Vudogo
- Corey Parker