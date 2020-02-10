Eels head coach Brad Arthur has named his 18 man squad for the NRL Nines tournament this weekend.

Clint Gutherson will captain the side that also includes stars Maika Sivo, Mitch Moses and Blake Ferguson.

New recruit Ryan Matterson will pull on the Blue & Gold for the first time

Eels Nines squad

Blake Ferguson

Brad Takairangi

Clint Gutherson (c)

David Gower

George Jennings

Haze Dunster

Jaeman Salmon

Junior Paulo

Maika Sivo

Marata Niukore

Mitch Moses

Oregon Kaufusi

Ray Stone

Rhys Davies

Ryan Matterson

Shaun Lane

Stefano Utoikamanu

Will Smith