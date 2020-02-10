Eels head coach Brad Arthur has named his 18 man squad for the NRL Nines tournament this weekend.
Clint Gutherson will captain the side that also includes stars Maika Sivo, Mitch Moses and Blake Ferguson.
New recruit Ryan Matterson will pull on the Blue & Gold for the first time
Eels Nines squad
Blake Ferguson
Brad Takairangi
Clint Gutherson (c)
David Gower
George Jennings
Haze Dunster
Jaeman Salmon
Junior Paulo
Maika Sivo
Marata Niukore
Mitch Moses
Oregon Kaufusi
Ray Stone
Rhys Davies
Ryan Matterson
Shaun Lane
Stefano Utoikamanu
Will Smith
That’s a pretty solid line up. Will be hard to beat.