The Sydney Roosters have named their squad for this weekend’s NRL Nines tournament.
Matt King will coach the team, while Drew Hutchison will serve as skipper.
The Roosters face the Panthers on Friday before a clash with Warriors on Saturday.
Roosters’ NRL Nines Squad
|Max Bailey
|McKenzie Baker
|Egan Butcher
|Lindsay Collins
|Nick Davis
|Poasa Faamausili
|Tom Freebairn
|Drew Hutchison ©
|Matthew Ikuvalu
|Asu ‘AJ’ Kepaoa
|Lachlan Lam
|Freddy Lussick
|Luca Moretti
|Daniel Suluka-Fifita
|Lupe Tivalu
|Christian Tuipulotu
|James Tuitahi
Beautiful. $14m salary talent on show.
Saw this team and thought Roosters care little about 9s with this squad, then realised WCC is on. Not a level playing field in regards to winning 9s prize money when Roosters can’t field their strongest squad because they’re First grade players are off playing St Helens. Has this always happened to the Premiers? I don’t ever remembering it occurring. Massive stitch up
I was about to say they are supposed to have a certain amount of 1st grade players in the squad and how are they getting away with this.
I forgot about the world club challenge.
Sydney are the defending Nine’s Champions. This team still will cause boulovers gallore. Daniel Fifita is something special, Lam will impress here. Collins, Faamausili and co have been instructed I understand, to cause injury to as many Pink panthers as posible, in wake of their round 1 clash.