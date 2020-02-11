The St George Illawarra Dragons have today announced their squad for the NRL Nines which will kick off in Perth on Friday.
The Dragons have gone for a squad with much international nines depth. with Australian representatives Ben Hunt and Tyson Frizell being joined by Fiji’s Tim Lafai and Samoa’s Brayden Wiliame.
New captain Cameron McInnes will make his return to the team after recovering from a broken leg suffered in Round 24 last year.
After retiring in 2018, Dragons legend Jason Nightingale will make his return to the team for one final appearance, which was announced by the club on Sunday.
The Dragons have added youth to the squad with their 2019 Under-20 Player of the Year Cody Ramsey will be joined by development players Adam Clune and Jayden Sullivan in Western Australia.
The Dragons will start their campaign against rivals Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks on Friday night.
St George Illawarra Dragons’ NRL Nines squad
- Euan Aitken
- Adam Clune
- Matt Dufty
- Jackson Ford
- Tyson Frizell
- Tyrell Fuimaono
- Ben Hunt
- Josh Kerr
- Tim Lafai
- Blake Lawrie
- Cameron McInnes
- Jason Nightingale
- Cody Ramsey
- Mikaele Ravalawa
- Jason Saab
- Tristan Sailor
- Jayden Sullivan
- Brayden Wiliame
Whats going on with Jai Field?
He’s gone mate. Asked for a release last year which was granted and was supposedly heading to Cronulla but clearly that fell through
No Lomax, is is injured?
Yep, the great St.George masterplan to get Jai Field to bulk up 10kg worked well.
Another McGregor special to prove everyone else was wrong & he was right not to pick him..
Indeed Pheonix. Another Dragons ‘special’ talent which they couldn’t convert into 1st grade success. Dufty, Field, Host, Leilua, Garrick. All eggs in the Lomax basket apparently.
It just goes to show, if you want to have 1st grade success with the Dragons, be an average player at another club. The Dragons will pick you up and play you blindly just to prove that ‘they now have the team they want’.