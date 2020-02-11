The St George Illawarra Dragons have today announced their squad for the NRL Nines which will kick off in Perth on Friday.

The Dragons have gone for a squad with much international nines depth. with Australian representatives Ben Hunt and Tyson Frizell being joined by Fiji’s Tim Lafai and Samoa’s Brayden Wiliame.

New captain Cameron McInnes will make his return to the team after recovering from a broken leg suffered in Round 24 last year.

After retiring in 2018, Dragons legend Jason Nightingale will make his return to the team for one final appearance, which was announced by the club on Sunday.

The Dragons have added youth to the squad with their 2019 Under-20 Player of the Year Cody Ramsey will be joined by development players Adam Clune and Jayden Sullivan in Western Australia.

The Dragons will start their campaign against rivals Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks on Friday night.

St George Illawarra Dragons’ NRL Nines squad