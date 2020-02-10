Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs logo

The Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs have announced their squad for this week’s Perth Nines with former Bulldog great Andrew ‘Bobcat’ Ryan part of the team.

New recruits Dean Britt and Joe Stimson will get to run out in Bulldogs colours, while speedsters Jayden Okunbor and Nick Meaney will provide pace from the back.

Bulldogs Nines Squad

  1. Nick Meaney
  2. Jayden Okunbor
  3. Kerrod Holland
  4. Morgan Harper
  5. Jack Cogger
  6. Jake Averillo
  7. Brandon Wakeham
  8. Dean Britt
  9. Ben Marschke
  10. Ofahiki Ogden
  11. Corey Harawira-Naera
  12. Chris Smith
  13. Joe Stimson
  14. Andrew Ryan
  15. Kayne Kalache
  16. Toa Mata’afa
  17. Isaiah Tass
  18. Bailey Biondi-Odo