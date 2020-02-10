The Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs have announced their squad for this week’s Perth Nines with former Bulldog great Andrew ‘Bobcat’ Ryan part of the team.
New recruits Dean Britt and Joe Stimson will get to run out in Bulldogs colours, while speedsters Jayden Okunbor and Nick Meaney will provide pace from the back.
Bulldogs Nines Squad
- Nick Meaney
- Jayden Okunbor
- Kerrod Holland
- Morgan Harper
- Jack Cogger
- Jake Averillo
- Brandon Wakeham
- Dean Britt
- Ben Marschke
- Ofahiki Ogden
- Corey Harawira-Naera
- Chris Smith
- Joe Stimson
- Andrew Ryan
- Kayne Kalache
- Toa Mata’afa
- Isaiah Tass
- Bailey Biondi-Odo