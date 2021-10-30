It's been a chaotic week off-field as November 1 approaches, with the Dolphins adding their name to the list of clubs who can negotiate with players for 2023 from Monday.

Here is all the latest in NRL transfer news and rumours.

Rabbitohs fight off competition to secure Walker

It has been reported that the South Sydney Rabbitohs will confirm the contract extension of Cody Walker in the coming days.

Despite plenty of rumoured interest from other clubs, including the Dolphins, Walker is understood to have agreed to a one-year extension with the Rabbitohs for 2023 on a figure believed to be around $600,000 per year.

The star half led the Rabbitohs to the grand final in 2021 and finished third in the Dally M Medal race.

Tigers set to go big on offer for Papali'i

Isaiah Papali'i will hit the open market from Monday, with the Eels star set for a dramatic pay increase.

It's understood the Eels were only willing to offer him $425,000 per season from 2023 onwards, with a minimal upgrade for 2022, when is still contracted, included.

The Tigers are set to enter the fray with an offer at up to $600,000 per season, putting the Eels in a difficult spot when it comes to attempting to hold onto the star second-rower.

OFFICIAL: Mitchell Pearce requests release from Knights

It has been rumoured for the best part of half a season, but Newcastle Knights halfback Mitchell Pearce has officially requested a release from the club to reportedly take up an offer with the Catalan Dragons in France, playing in the English Super League.

The Knights won't let Pearce leave if it doesn't suit the club though, with the former New South Wales Origin half currently on contract until the end of 2022 in the Hunter.

It's understood the Knights want a suitable replacement for Pearce before they simply let him leave the club, with names like Luke Brooks and Ashley Taylor popping up.

Warriors chasing star duo

The Warriors are understood to be planning lucrative offers to two New Zealand-born names from across the ditch, with Roosters gun Joey Manu and Eels forward Marata Niukore reportedly on Nathan Brown's radar ahead of the November 1 opening.

Manu has been an in-demand figure this year following a breakout campaign in Bondi, with the Warriors one of several clubs looking to pry his services away from the Roosters - who will also wrestle for his signature.

Niukore is among a bevy of names unsigned past the end of 2022 at the Eels and is unlikely to be at the top of Parramatta's preferred retentions.

Brandon Smith makes Melbourne's retention job tougher with open market test

A contract stoush is set to break out over Melbourne Storm star hooker and lock forward Brandon Smith.

The New Zealand international is off-contract at the end of 2022, and while he won't be leaving the Victorian capital before the end of his current deal, he will be testing the open market from the end of it, according to his manager Stan Martin.

It's long been rumoured he would make such a decision, with his true value likely much higher than what Melbourne are paying him, or what they could potentially afford to offer him given the talent on their squad.

OFFICIAL: Rabbitohs re-sign Keaon Koloamatangi

The South Sydney Rabbitohs have moved just days out from the November 1 deadline to confirm a contract extension for hard-hitting second-rower Keaon Koloamatangi.

The edge forward, who was called into New South Wales State of Origin camp this season has been given a two-year extension on top of his current deal, which was due to expire at the end of 2022.

Koloamatangi will now be at South Sydney until at least the end of 2024 in a fantastic boost for the 2021 grand finalists.

Cowboys the newest contender for Kikau

The will he or won't he saga of Viliame Kikau's future at the Penrith Panthers seems anything but approaching the finish line.

With November 1 just days away, and Kikau officially allowed to negotiate with other clubs for 2023 and beyond from that date, the Panthers are still yet to lock up their brutal edge second-rower.

The Cowboys have now reportedly become interested in the Fijian.

Corey Norman and Scott Drinkwater come out of left-field for Newcastle consideration

While Luke Brooks has been the most commonly thought replacement for Mitchell Pearce following his official release request from the Knights, Corey Norman and Scott Drinkwater have both been touted as potential options to head to the Hunter.

Drinkwater is potentially out of favour in Townsville following the signings of Tom Dearden and Chad Townsend, while Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow seems destined to play fullback.

Norman currently has no deal for 2022 and was reportedly looking at the English Super League. He isn't a priority for the Knights according to reports, however, could be a player the club will look at.

Junior Paulo attracting attention from outside Parramatta

With Junior Paulo's contract expiring at the end of the 2022 season, the Parramatta Eels will have to do some serious convincing in order to retain the 123kg prop.

The 27-year-old's agent, Sam Ayoub, has disclosed that many clubs have been in touch and are expressing signs of interest to snatch Paulo's signature prior to the trade window opening on November 1st.

OFFICIAL: Paul Momirovski lands at Roosters

Premiership Penrith centre Paul Momirovski has officially been granted a release to depart the Panthers and return to the Sydney Roosters from 2022.

Both clubs confirmed the news on Friday, with Momirovski making a switch back to Bondi three years after departing the Chooks for the Wests Tigers.

Despite claiming the 2021 NRL Premiership with Penrith last month, the 25-year-old has looked to opt out of the final year of his deal with the Panthers and sign a three-year contract with the Roosters.

Patrick Carrigan set to test open market after declining Broncos

He may have missed most of the 2021 season due to injury, but that hasn't stopped plenty of interest in Patrick Carrigan.

A man touted as a future captain at Red Hill, the Broncos' administration would have been devastated at the star forward knocking back an offer of a two-year extension during the week as he gets set to test the open market from November 1.

The Dolphins are one club rumoured to be interested in his services.

Comeback not dead, but Knights not interested in Mullen

The Newcastle Knights have all but ruled out a return to the club for Jarrod Mullen, who is aiming for a return to the NRL in 2022.

While the Knights have claimed they don't have a spot in their top 30 for Mullen, that apparently hasn't stopped other clubs from inquiring about the former Knight, who was rubbed out of the game for more than four years, and returned in 2021 through the Queensland Cup with the Sunshine Coast Falcons.

Mullen told SEN Radio during the week that while there was nothing too big, there had been "some nibbles."

Raiders won't let Hodgson walk for free

At one point, Josh Hodgson seemed almost certain to leave the Canberra Raiders for the Wests Tigers.

That has been thrown up in the air however thanks to an ongoing off-field incident for backup rake Tom Starling.

It means the Tigers will likely have to give up either Jake Simpkin or Jacob Liddle to secure Hodgson's services from 2022 onwards.

OFFICIAL: Coen Hess commits to more time in Townsville

Coen Hess has put the finishing touches on a dramatic career transformation, re-signing with the North Queensland Cowboys for the 2022 season.

He was off-contract at the end of 2022, however, the new deal sees him locked up in Townsville until the end of 2024.

Hess, who entered first grade as a second-rower, brought his career full circle this year and turned himself into a strong middle forward option for Cowboys' coach Todd Payten.

Time an issue as Gutherson and Eels attempt to negotiate extension

It's understood the Eels and Clint Gutherson are close to negotiating a contract extension for the captain to remain in Sydney's west.

However, a tricky detail surrounding contract length is holding up proceedings.

The Eels have reportedly offered Gutherson just a two-year deal, while the star fullback wants either three or four years.

OFFICIAL: Javid Bowen retires following horrific knee injury

North Queensland Cowboys' centre Javid Bowen has announced his immediate retirement from the game following consultation with medical professionals after rupturing both his ACL and MCL in the same tackle earlier this year against the Roosters during Round 18.

Bowen hangs up the boots after 45 NRL appearances with the Cowboys.

Titans look to lock up Tino

The future of Tino Fa'asuamaleaui could be one of the next to be confirmed long-term.

Fa'asuamealui is technically free to negotiate from the November 1 given the final year of his contract (2023) is as an option in his favour.

While the Dolphins are interested, the Titans have reportedly offered the star a monstrous $3.3 million dollar deal over a four-year period which would see him remain at Robina until the end of 2026. The club captaincy could also be part of the package.

Fletcher Myers the subject of bidding way between Knights and Sea Eagles

The Newcastle Knights and Manly Sea Eagles are reportedly in a tug of war over talented youngster Fletcher Myers.

The 18-year-old is rated as one of the best outside back junior talents in the sport, having played at fullback for the New South Wales Koori under-16s a few years ago and already spending time sniffing around the New South Wales Cup team.

Myers was the 18th man reserve in Round 2 against the Newtown Jets and was touted for a debut at the back end of the season if not for the COVID-imposed cancellation of the competition.

