Broncos prop Patrick Carrigan has reportedly knocked back a two-year contract offering from Brisbane, with the Dolphins emerging as an interested suitor for the Queensland forward.

Carrigan remains contracted until the end of the 2022 season, with the 23-year-old able to discuss his future with rival clubs as of next week.

The Dolphins have begun culminating their hit list ahead of their first season in the NRL in 2023, with local talent set to be a key focus in their recruitment drive.

Carrigan has shown great professionalism in his three seasons at the NRL level and is touted as a future captain of the club, with the Broncos looking to ignite contract talks to retain the promising second-rower.

PATRICK CARRIGAN

Lock Broncos 2021 SEASON AVG 0.8

Offloads 32.9

Tackles Made 0.8

Tackle Breaks

According to The Courier Mail however, Carrigan has rebuffed the Broncos' latest tabled extension, placing his future at the club under some concern.

It is understood that Carrigan will re-open talks with Brisbane despite the setback, with his overall desire to remain at the club for the future.

With negotiations now hitting new tensions, the Dolphins could look to swoop on the gun prop, who is seen as a "primary target" for the NRL's newcomers, per News Corp.

Carrigan is currently nursing an ACL injury sustained in May this year and will continue his rehabilitation into the months ahead of Round 1.

The Broncos will enter the new season with greater optimism under coach Kevin Walter come the beginning of 2022, with arriving representatives stars Adam Reynolds and Kurt Capewell headlining a strong year of signings for the Queensland club.

A strong campaign than their seven-win season from this year is sure to be a factor in Carrigan's decision making for his future at the club.

Carrigan joins the likes of Jamayne Isaako, Herbie Farnworth, Keenan Palasia and Jake Turpin among those able to assess their options with rival clubs from November 1.