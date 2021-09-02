The Brisbane Broncos have reportedly begun contract negotiations with forward Patrick Carrigan.

His current deal expires at the end of the 2022 season, but the 23-year-old was likely a walk up start for State of Origin this season until he ruptured his ACL during Round 9against the North Queensland Cowboys.

The Daily Telegraph are reporting the Broncos have commenced negotiations with Carrigan. The news should hardly come as a surprise, with the November 1 deadline approaching for off-contract players to be able to speak to other clubs.

There is also the small issue of a likely expansion team being announced during October to be admitted in either 2023 or 2024. Carrigan is likely to be a player targetted by the winning applicant as a hard-hitting Queenslander.

Already a co-captain at the start of the 2020 season, the Broncos have identified Carrigan as a future leader and captain of the club, who are desperately trying to turn around a lean run of results.

Carrigan's injury was a thorn in the side this year, and his return for 2022 alongside Payne Haas in the middle third of the park will be a big boost to Kevin Walters' side, who also add Adam Reynolds, Brenko Lee, Kurt Capewell, Corey Jensen and Logan Bayliss to a revamped roster with an enormous focus on youth.

It's unclear if Carrigan will be named captain for 2022 given his still relative inexperience of just 46 NRL games, but with Alex Glenn's departure, the opportunity is there for someone to step up and lead the side.

Carrigan's career averages already sit at a workmanlike 118 metres and 34 tackles per game, while he has leadership experience, having coached the Broncos and Queensland at under-20s level.

What is unclear is where the Broncos sit. Alongside the signatures from outside the club, they have also given big upgrades to plenty within, while the contract status of Payne Haas is still be sorted out long-term. It's understood the club gave him a pay rise mid this season, which could only stretch things further at Red Hill.

Still, Carrigan is a key man for the Broncos, and director of football Ben Ikin said the club were desperate for him to be back on-field.

“He is highly intelligent and studying a physiotherapy degree while powering through his rehab, he is committed to the work and ahead of schedule,” he said.

“He is a very impressive young man. Leadership comes naturally to him. He is a good conversationalist. He loves to talk about things outside of the game.

“Everybody is desperate for him to get back and play footy because he brings so much.

“We see him here every day working his butt off to get his knee right and back into the team.

“All the players love him. They are a close group and looking forward to having him back in the team.”

The Broncos had also been rumoured to be targeting experience in the front row for 2022, something Kevin Walters has openly admitted. It's understood Dylan Napa has had the door closed on him, but Ryan James, Aaron Woods and Josh McGuire remain in the club's sights.