The South Sydney Rabbitohs have released a statement condemning racial behaviour directed at their players following an alleged incident on Saturday evening.

According to the club's statement, star fullback Latrell Mitchell, who was making his return from suspension, and champion five-eighth Cody Walker were the subject of the incident.

The club confirmed police have become involved in the matter.

"The South Sydney Rabbitohs are aware of an allegation of racial vilification towards players Latrell Mitchell and Cody Walker, which is alleged to have occurred during the Rabbitohs vs Dragons match at Kogarah's Jubilee Stadium on Saturday night," the statement read on Monday.

"The Rabbitohs were informed of the incident by a member of the public as well as the NRL. The NRL has confirmed the NRL Integrity Unit is investigating the matter.

"The Rabbitohs stand in condemnation of any form of racism in our sport, and society in general, and will support the NRL's investigation in any way possible."

The incident is the latest allegation of racist behaviour from spectators after Mitchell was involved in another incident during a game away from home against the Penrith Panthers last season.

The St George Illawarra Dragons and NRL are yet to make a comment on the allegation, which is being investigated.

It's unclear at this time what the comments or behaviour directed at the duo was.