Parramatta Eels' star Mitchell Moses is set to have his return pushed back to Round 12.

The halfback, who suffered a foot injury in Round 3, was understood to have originally been targetting a Round 12 return, however, was hopeful of coming back a week earlier.

Reports a few weeks ago suggested he had x-rays on his foot with a view to returning a week ahead of schedule.

Despite coach Brad Arthur suggesting he is "touch and go" for this weekend, it's now being reported by Channel 9's Danny Weidler that he will be forced to sit out another week, missing what will be an enormous Magic Round clash against the Melbourne Storm in Brisbane this Sunday.

LATEST: Being told by Parramatta club that Mitch Moses won't be back for Eels this week. @9NewsSyd @NRLonNine — Danny Weidler (@Danny_Weidler) May 13, 2024

If he is any chance of playing, it would appear likely that Moses could be named as part of the 22-man squad, but his return date is now more likely to be during Round 12, when Parramatta take on the bottom of the table South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Moses missing out this week means both Parramatta and Melbourne are unlikely to have their first-choice halfback, with Jahrome Hughes likely still at least a week away as he recovers from a calf problem.

Should Moses miss out, Dylan Brown will once again turn out in the number seven jersey for the Eels, as he has during an extremely poor run without the star.

Parramatta, who currently sit at the wrong end of the table, have won just one of six without Moses.

The halfback could also hit Origin chances by not playing this weekend, with Moses a likely option to take Nathan Cleary's halfback jersey for the NSW Blues after it was confirmed the three-time premiership-winning halfback will miss the next eight weeks with a hamstring injury.