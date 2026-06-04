The Brisbane Broncos have confirmed Patrick Carrigan's return timeline has been pushed back, with the forward needing surgery for an ankle injury.

Carrigan, who was unable to complete Sunday afternoon's game against the St George Illawarra Dragons with the syndesmosis injury, was believed to have orignially avoided surgery.

The timeline set by the club was going to be three or four weeks, which would have seen him able to return and have a game with the Broncos before State of Origin 3.

But instead, surgery will push his return time line out to five or six weeks, likely ending his chance of playing in the decider for Queensland, while also being a significant headache for Brisbane.

The Michael Maguire-coached defending premiers have now lost four straight games, and became the first team to drop competition points to the Dragons at home on Sunday.

The club confirmed earlier in the week along with Carrigan's initial assessment that outside back Gehamat Shibasaki was also set to miss up to six weeks.

It means both players are likely to be out for matches against the Gold Coast Titans, South Sydney Rabbitohs, Sydney Roosters and Cronulla Sharks with two byes thrown in before being potentials to return in Round 20 against the Penrith Panthers.

Maguire, who had to deal with those changes for this weekend, also axed five-eighth Ezra Mam to the bench in a bid to turn the club's stuttering season around.