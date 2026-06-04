Cronulla Sharks fullback Will Kennedy has re-signed with the club for the 2027 NRL season.

It's the second year in a row the fullback has been given a one-year extension, and will see him taken off the table as a potential move to the Perth Bears.

It is understood Kennedy, who had also been linked to the English Super League at one point, is keen on remaining in Sydney as long as he can.

The Sharks have Liam Ison in their system, but he has had his development blocked by injury, and there is a feeling from Cronulla that another year as the understudy could be the right play.

Kennedy said he was pleased to have locked up his future with the club he debuted for in 2019.

“I'm very pleased to be staying here for another year. I started here in the SG Ball, I've come through the ranks, been lucky to play so many games and this club is a special part of me,” Kennedy said.

“I had a big pre-season, my hard work and what I've put into the games has paid off, I'm happy with what the club has given me, and I want to repay them for that.”

As for what's next and Kennedy's immediate goals.

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“I want to keep playing consistent footy and the big goal is to win a comp," he said. "I want to do that for the club and the people and players here.”

Kennedy now has 145 NRL games to his name, and while he is often overlooked in discussions around the game's best, he has been a consistent performer for the black, white and blue.

“Will is one of our most consistent performers week in, week out. He has been an integral part of our success over recent seasons, and we expect him to continue to play an important role for us moving forward,” The club's general manager of football Darren Mooney said.

“Will's character, professionalism and dedication to our club is unwavering and we are very pleased he has agreed to extend his time with us until at least the end of 2027.”