Melbourne Storm enforcer Tui Kamikamica has received some positive news on his plans to return to the NRL following a scary incident in March.

The Fijian international was rushed to hospital for a suspected stroke. He immediately underwent surgery to remove a blood clot in his brain.

He is now on the doorstep of returning, with the Daily Telegraph reporting he has received the green light to return to the NRL field from a brain specialist.

The 32-year-old towering forward hasn't played since the Storm's trip to Townsville in Round 4.

He will still need to be cleared by a cardiologist before he dons the purple jersey again, but is one step closer to returning from a frightening incident and helping the Storm push for the top eight.

Kamikamica's omission, accompanied by Eliesa Katoa, has left a sizeable hole in the Melbourne Storm pack, and the team has struggled in the first half of the year, sinking to a seven-game losing streak.

It is understood that Kamikamica is hoping to be back in a month, but will no-doubt be eased into training before returning to a rejuvenated Storm outfit.

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Being off-contract at year's end, Kamikamica also has a handful of Super League clubs circling if he can't strike a deal with the Storm.

Although his focus remains on getting back onto the field and playing consistently for the Storm before making a decision on his future beyond this year.