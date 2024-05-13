Leaving the Canterbury Bulldogs at the end of last season, former NRL player Jayden Okunbor has linked up with a new team on a short-term stint.

Signing with Super League team Hull FC at the beginning of the season, it has been confirmed that Okunbor will now move to Bradford Bulls in the RFL Championships on a short-term loan.

Before moving overseas, the Milpera Colts junior appeared in 45 games for the Canterbury Bulldogs after making his debut in Round 3 of 2019 against the Wests Tigers, with 17 of those games coming from last season.

“We are pleased to be able to bring in someone with the experience of Jayden,” said Bradford Bulls boss Eamon O'Carroll.

“After speaking to Jayden, he made his intentions clear that he wants to get back to playing his best rugby at a competitive level.

"I know our environment and the people in here will give him the best opportunity to get back to his best.

“He has a good skill set and will add some presence to our group in the outside backs.

"I'd like to thank Richie Myler and Simon Grix for their help and support over the last week in allowing both Jayden and Liam to join out club."