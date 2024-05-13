The Gold Coast Titans NRLW made history last season, reaching their maiden NRLW Grand Final, but for Taliah Fuimaono, it was one of the lowest points of her career.

A marquee signing for the Titans from the St George Illawarra Dragons NRLW, Fuimaono's season would only last a little under 50 minutes after rupturing her ankle ligament and requiring surgery.

Nearly 12 months on, Fuimaono will line up on Thursday for the NSW Sky Blues in the opening game of the Women's State of Origin series with last year's Grand Final still on her mind.

Despite only being 24 years old, the playmaker has had an unfortunate history with injuries throughout her career which has included a shoulder reconstruction and an ACL injury.

"Last year was quite a rollercoaster mentally for myself," Fuimaono told Zero Tackle.

"I have already suffered a lot more severe injuries than the one I did last year, so I sort of knew that I was going to be okay.

"To go through the wave of emotions of the team and missing out on big moments like the Grand Final - as exciting as it was - was a little bit of a toll on me mentally, just not fully being a part of it, but it also makes me really excited for the year to come and what could be this year."

Playing her first game on Thursday since Round 1 of the 2023 NRLW season, the St Clair Comets junior will come head-to-head with several of her club teammates - Evani Pelite, Emily Bass, Shannon Mato, Jessika Elliston and Lauren Brown.

"We're all good footy players, and we all know each other very well," she added.

"I think because we haven't really been in an environment together for a while, I guess the banter hasn't really started yet.

"But I'm sure I'll be coping a few hits off Shannon Mato in the game, that's for sure."

Traditionally playing in the halves, Fuimaono will play as a utility in Game One after being named in the 17-player team by Kylie Hilder, edging out reserves Jakiya Whitfeld and Kirra Dibb for a spot in the team.

Likely to enter the game at any given position, the two-time Origin representative secretly hopes not to end up in the centres like last year and play a playmaking role.

With that being said, she is ready for the challenge of playing wherever she is needed.

"You know that putting that jersey on means something so separate from everyone else, so it's a privilege, and I've worked really hard to be up for selection this year," she continued.

"(Playing as a utility) is definitely a bit harder in preparation because I am such a versatile player, and I can sort of cover lots of positions.

"It's handy to have that player on hand and ended up in the centres (last year)."

Game One of the Women's State of Origin series will take place on Thursday at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane.