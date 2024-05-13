Sandon Smith is facing a week on the sidelines after being slapped with a Grade 2 dangerous contact charge.

Occurring late in the win over the New Zealand Warriors on Sunday afternoon, the Roosters' youngster was cited for an offence against Warriors' utility Dylan Walker.

Despite it being a first offence on his record, the Grade 2 nature of the charge means he will face a week on the sidelines with an early guilty plea, or two if he fights and loses at the judiciary.

The youngster however won't be joined on the sidelines next weekend by Luke Keary, who escaped with a fine for an offence against Shaun Johnson.

Johnson, who has sustained a pectoral muscle injury out of what appeared to be a chicken wing style tackle, will almost certainly spend time on the sidelines injured, however, Keary, who now has two offences on his rolling 12-month record, was only hit with a Grade 1 charge by the match review committee.

He faces a $1800 fine with an early guilty plea or $2500 if he fights and loses.

Two other Roosters' players were charged and face fines from the game, with Joseph Suaalii hit with a Grade 1 dangerous contact charge, and Angus Crichton cited for tripping. Both players will face $1000 fines with early guilty pleas or $1500 if they fight and lose.

In the afternoon's other game, which saw the Gold Coast Titans hang on for a narrow win over the struggling North Queensland Cowboys, three players are facing fines.

Griffin Neame was cited for a crusher tackle on Keano Kini, while Reece Robson and Moeaki Fotuaika were hit with Grade 1 dangerous contact charges for efforts on Beau Fermor and Tom Dearden respectively.

Neame faces a $1500 fine with an early guilty plea or $2000 if he fights and loses, while Robson - on a first offence - faces $1000 or $1500. Fotuaika, on the other hand, now has three offences on his rolling record and faces $3000 with an early guilty plea or risks two matches by attending the judiciary.

All players must make a call on their pleas by midday (AEST) on Tuesday.