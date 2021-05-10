Brisbane have been dealt a massive blow with Pat Carrigan being ruled out for the season after scans confirmed a tear to his ACL.

Carrigan suffered the injury in last week’s heartbreaking loss to the Cowboys and will now be forced to sit out the remainder of the 2021 season.

Broncos Head Of Performance Andrew Croll said the loss of Carrigan was a major blow to the Broncos who are having another torrid season on-field.

“Unfortunately our worst fears were confirmed by the scan in that Pat has a ruptured ACL,” Croll said.

“Pat will see a surgeon this week to confirm the next course of action which will be surgery.

“He will miss the remainder of the 2021 season and the Club is providing Pat with all the support he needs.”

The news of Carrigan’s injury comes alongside the news that Xavier Coates is departing for the Melbourne Storm next season.

The Broncos were able to combat their growing list of star departures with the announcement of Kotoni Staggs’ four-year contract extension last week.