Off-contract at the end of 2024, Reimis Smith has commented on where his future lies beyond this season.

Currently, in the midst of a breakout season for the Melbourne Storm in which he has acknowledged that he's in the prime of his career, Smith is still without a contract for next season.

A vital piece of the Storm's backline, which has seen them rise to second on the NRL ladder, Smith's consistency hasn't gone unnoticed by rival clubs.

Easily able to slot into the starting centre spot at most NRL clubs, Smith is in his ninth season in the competition and has finally found the consistency in his football that has plagued him previously, mainly due to injuries.

While The Daily Telegraph reports that Smith is being shopped around to rival clubs - and his agent Tyran Smith even spoke to the Sydney Roosters - the centre told Zero Tackle about his preference of club beyond this season.

"Yeah, definitely," Smith told Zero Tackle if his preference was to stay on with the Storm beyond the end of this season.

"I've managed my fourth year, and I'm absolutely loving it here in Melbourne, and the club's been unreal for me.

"The bonds I've built and the relationships I've built, it's been a hell of a time, but hopefully (I'm here for) a couple more years to come, but we'll see how we go.

"At the end of the day, I'll let my footy do the talking. I'll leave that stuff to my manager and the club."

In the opening eight games of the season, Smith has scored two tries, made 16 tackle busts, provided two try assists, and averaged 87 running metres per game, creating a lethal combination with Xavier Coates.

Linked with the Sydney Roosters, a potential move back to Sydney would see him fill the void that Joseph Manu and Joseph Suaalii left as the duo depart for rugby union in 2025.

Billy Smith is likely to take one of the vacant spots in the centres, while the other is still up for contention and could very well be taken by Reimis Smith if he moves to Bondi.

Reimis Smith and the Melbourne Storm will take on the Cronulla Sharks this round on Saturday night in a blockbuster clash at AAMI Park.