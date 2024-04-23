As he gets ready to launch his coffee brand, Lone Crow Coffee, in stores across Australia, Reimis Smith has acknowledged that he is currently in the 'prime' of his career.

Brought into the Melbourne Storm after the club's 2020 Grand Final victory to take over from Brenko Lee, Smith is in his fourth season at the Storm and has slowly created one of the most lethal left-edge combinations in the competition.

Cementing his spot in the centres, he has reclaimed the form that saw him score 14 tries in 25 games in 2021 and only lose four times during the season.

Since then, he has been plagued with injuries and inconsistent form but told Zero Tackle that he is the "prime" of his career in his ninth season in the NRL.

In the opening six games of the season, Smith has managed to score two tries, make 12 tackle busts, provide one try assist, average 93 running metres per game and create a lethal combination with Xavier Coates.

"I'm pretty experienced now, I played more 100th NRL game last year, so I'm coming to that sort of section in my career where I feel like I'm in my prime," Smith told Zero Tackle.

"I'm feeling good each week.

"It's only been six rounds in, and I'm feeling good; I feel like I'm getting better each week."

Admitting that he is in the prime of his career, Smith detailed his relationship with Xavier Coates on the left edge, a bond that has only developed further since the opening game of the season.

The winger has accomplished some of the biggest plays of the competition this season as he is eyeing a spot in the Queensland team, including scoring the final try against the Roosters and scoring a 'Try of the Year' candidate against the New Zealand Warriors.

"Over the last couple of weeks, it's developed a lot and come a long way since Round 1.

"I reckon we are gelling so good. There's a lot of trust between me and X [Xavier Coates], and we know where each other are gonna be.

"If X goes up for the ball, I'm in a certain position where he knows I'm there, so he trusts me and I trust him, so it's been unreal.

"He's a hell of a player, and if I can just give him a couple of opportunities as his centre to make big plays (it will be great). I've been loving playing with him and our friendship has gone a long way as well.

"Can't wait to continue to build this relationship with our side, but for myself personally, I can't wait to take it to the next level."

The boom centre also discussed going up against Joseph Manu last week and the rise of his cousin CJ Mundine, who is slowly coming through the ranks at the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

As Reimis Smith and the Storm get set to take on the South Sydney Rabbitohs on ANZAC Day, he is coming off a great battle against Joseph Manu.

Despite allowing Manu to score, Smith held him to only 103 running metres and limited his presence in the match - one week after the Rooster broke the NRL for most run metres in a game.

Playing on the left edge, Smith will now go one-on-one with Isaiah Tass, who is playing for a contract every time he runs out onto the field for the Rabbitohs.

The Rabbitohs may also shift their backline, meaning he could come up against ex-Dally M Medal winner, Australian Kangaroos and NSW Blues centre Jack Wighton, who is equally electric as Manu on the field.

"He's the best centre in the game for the last four or five years easily, so to come up against him, I love that," Smith said on his battle with Manu last week.

"I love a good competition, and to test myself against the best only brings out the best in myself, and I thought I did a pretty good job.

"He got the try there towards the end, but for the one-on-one things, I thought we had a good battle out there, which is great."

Embed from Getty Images

Smith, the nephew of former NRL player and champion boxer Anthony Mundine, discussed what to expect of Mundine's son and his cousin, CJ Mundine.

The 22-year-old is currently on the South Sydney Rabbitohs NSW Cup roster and even played during the club's pre-season trial game against the Roosters.

"He's coming up through the rank there, and he's quite a bit younger than me, but I love him," Smith continued.

"As long as he keeps backing himself and keeps pushing through, (and) working hard, the sky's the limit and I feel like I'm a good example.

"I worked hard and I just shot for the stars, and things happen when you work hard and you're genuine.

"I'm glad I'm seeing him do well and hopefully, one day - the universe works in mysterious ways - we get to play with each other or against each other. That'd be pretty cool."

Remis Smith's coffee brand, Lone Crow Coffee, will be launched in Woolworths on April 29 and can also be purchased online.