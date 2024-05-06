Sydney Roosters hooker Brandon Smith is racing the clock as he attempts to be back to face the New Zealand Warriors on Sunday.

The Sydney Roosters have confirmed that Brandon Smith suffered a minor calf strain against the Brisbane Broncos and is racing the clock to be fit for this weekend.

After finding prime form in last year's finals series, Smith has upped his consistency this season and played a key role in the club's attack from the middle of the ruck.

In what will be a significant omission if he cannot take the field, Connor Watson and Sandon Smith are two choices to replace him in the dummy-half role if he is unfit for selection.

"Brandon Smith has sustained a minor calf strain, which was confirmed via an MRI," a club statement read.

"Smith will be looking to work with the Club's rehabilitation team in an effort to be available for this week's Round 10 match against the New Zealand Warriors at Allianz Stadium."

The club confirmed that there are no other injury concerns, meaning winger Daniel Tupou and lock Victor Radley will make their respective returns this weekend.

Junior Pauga will be pushed to the reserves and Connor Watson will move to the interchange bench.