Gold Coast Titans forward David Fifita has attracted another suitor as he looks set to exit the Gold Coast Titans.

The Queensland forward was reportedly tabled a multi-year contract by the Penrith Panthers worth $850,000 a season as he considers his options for next season.

Now, according to News Corp, the St George Illawarra Dragons have entered the race for his services.

The publication reports that Fifita and his agent will meet Dragons coach Shane Flanagan and will able to offer him more money than the Penrith Panthers - the Panthers tabled him an offer of $850,000 per season.

The Dragons have a lot of space in their salary cap for next season and have $850,000 available due to Zac Lomax's departure to the Parramatta Eels.

They also have a plethora of players off-contract, such as Tyrell Sloan, Jack de Belin and Max Feagai, at the end of the season, which will free up even more room in their cap.

The reports are surprising considering the club already have Luciano Leilua and Jaydn Su'A as their starting back-rowers, but Shane Flanagan believes all three will be able to fit into the starting side.

David Fifita has until the opening game of Round 10 to decide if he will take up an option with the Gold Coast Titans to remain at the club for the next two seasons.

It is understood that the second-rower has told those close to him that he wants to win a premiership, and it's hard to see him doing that at the Titans, who sit in 16th place on the NRL ladder at the present time.