After flying to Sydney to undertake a secret meeting, a Sydney club has tabled an offer to Gold Coast Titans forward David Fifita.

Losing James Fisher-Harris to the New Zealand Warriors, the Penrith Panther have been on the continuous lookout to fill his vacant spot in the team for next season.

Attempting to win their fourth consecutive NRL Premiership this season, the Panthers have reportedly tabled a multi-year contract to David Fifita, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

According to the publication, the Panthers have offered him a multi-year deal worth $850,000 a season and it is expected that he will make his decision over the next 48 hours regarding his future.

“I wouldn't be doing my job properly unless I investigated every option that was available to the club moving forward,” Matt Cameron, the club's Football Chief Executive said on Sunday.

“If David's services are available for the 2025 season, it would be remiss of us not to look at him.”

MORE TO COME...