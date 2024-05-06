St George Illawarra Dragons fullback has been slapped with his third dangerous contact charge in two weeks, but will again only face a fine.

The fullback, who was charged twice for dangerous contact during the Dragons' heavy ANZAC Day loss to the Sydney Roosters in Round 8, was hit for tripping - which is also classified as dangerous contact - during the Red V's loss to the Cronulla Sharks on Sunday afternoon in the Shire.

The incident, which occurred midway through the second half as the Dragons battled to stay in the contest, saw Sloan stick his leg out in an attempt to stop Cronulla Sharks' fullback Sione Katoa from breaking away after beating the defensive line.

The action from Sloan brought Katoa to the ground, but a quick play of the ball would see Cronulla continue on the front foot, with Thomas Hazelton scoring next to the goal posts two plays later.

Sloan was placed on report after the try and has now been hit with a Grade 1 charge that, being a third offence on his rolling record, will now cost him $3000 with an early guilty plea. Sloan could also elect to risk a two-match suspension by heading to the judiciary.

Teig Wilton was the only other player charged from Sunday afternoon's matches, hit with a Grade 1 careless high tackle charge for a shot in the first half on Tom Eisenhuth.

He will pay $1800 with an early guilty plea, or face $2500 if he heads to the judiciary and loses, with the forward now having two charges on his rolling 12-month record.

No charges were made from the Knights and Warriors clash earlier in the day with both Sloan and Wilton having until midday (AEST) on Tuesday to determine their pleas.