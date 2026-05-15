The hearts of NSW Blues fans stopped in the 73rd minute of South Sydney's clash against the Dolphins when Latrell Mitchell was taken from the field after seemingly aggravating the back injury that ruled him out just a week ago.

Mitchell is expected to be a walk-up starter in Laurie Daley's NSW Blues side, which is set to be announced on Monday morning, with the South Sydney superstar tipped to line up at left centre for Game I.

The Rabbitohs fullback missed last week's match after suffering a bulging disc in his back, placing concern over his fitness leading into the opening State of Origin clash.

Immediately after the Rabbitohs' 32 - 10 loss, teammate Campbell Graham admitted Mitchell was far from fully fit heading into the contest.

“He is definitely not 100%. He hasn't trained with us this week. eading into this game, I think he has done one captain's run,” Graham told the ABC.

Despite the worrying scenes late in the match, veteran coach Wayne Bennett moved quickly to ease fears over Mitchell's availability for Origin I.

“No, he's okay. Not too serious there. I think he's just kind of cramping up a bit for next week,” Bennett answered when questioned on Mitchell's injury.

When asked if Mitchell would be fit for Origin, Bennett responded confidently.

“I should think so," he said.

“12-day turnaround, I think he'll be right then.”

Laurie Daley is set to announce the NSW Blues Game 1 team list at 7:30am on Monday morning.