NRL Rd 10 - Tigers v Broncos
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 17: Xavier Coates of the Broncos looks dejected during the round 10 NRL match between the Wests Tigers and the Brisbane Broncos at Leichhardt Oval on July 17, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Brisbane’s pursuit to hold on to Xavier Coates looks to be over with reports surfacing the Queenslander has told teammates he will be leaving the club at the end of the season.

NRL.com’s Dan Walsh reports Coates told teammates after last night’s one-point loss to North Queensland that he will move south to the Storm at the end of the season.

It is believed the 20-year-old will sign a two-year deal worth $1 million to replace the departing Josh Addo-Carr at the Storm in 2022.

The news comes at a blow for Broncos coach Kevin Walters who was confident the club would retain one of its prized assets.

“He’s a good young Queensland kid and we want him at a good young Queensland club,” Walters said on Saturday night.

“He’s another good one we want to hang on to.”

The reports also come as a blow for Gold Coast who publically stated their desire to poach Coates from their rivals.

Titans High-Performance Senior Advisor Mal Meninga confirmed the Titans had made an offer to Coates.

“We are in the hunt for Xavier and we are still waiting. He hasn’t made a decision yet. I know the article puts the Titans in the headlines, but from our point of view we are in among three or four other clubs at the moment, but we hope he comes to our club,” Meninga told Fox League

Coates has scored eight tries in nine appearances in 2021. He made two appearances and scored two tries for Queensland in State of Origin last year.