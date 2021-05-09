Brisbane’s pursuit to hold on to Xavier Coates looks to be over with reports surfacing the Queenslander has told teammates he will be leaving the club at the end of the season.

NRL.com’s Dan Walsh reports Coates told teammates after last night’s one-point loss to North Queensland that he will move south to the Storm at the end of the season.

Hearing Xavier Coates told his teammates and the Broncos after game on Saturday night that he is going to @storm next season. Huge coup for Melbourne. — Brent Read (@brentread_7) May 8, 2021

It is believed the 20-year-old will sign a two-year deal worth $1 million to replace the departing Josh Addo-Carr at the Storm in 2022.

The news comes at a blow for Broncos coach Kevin Walters who was confident the club would retain one of its prized assets.

“He’s a good young Queensland kid and we want him at a good young Queensland club,” Walters said on Saturday night.

“He’s another good one we want to hang on to.”

The reports also come as a blow for Gold Coast who publically stated their desire to poach Coates from their rivals.

Titans High-Performance Senior Advisor Mal Meninga confirmed the Titans had made an offer to Coates.

“We are in the hunt for Xavier and we are still waiting. He hasn’t made a decision yet. I know the article puts the Titans in the headlines, but from our point of view we are in among three or four other clubs at the moment, but we hope he comes to our club,” Meninga told Fox League.

Coates has scored eight tries in nine appearances in 2021. He made two appearances and scored two tries for Queensland in State of Origin last year.