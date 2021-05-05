The Brisbane Broncos have announced the re-signing of gun centre Kotoni Staggs to a four-year deal worth a reported $2.8 million.

The 22-year-old has turned down lucrative offers from several rival clubs in favour of remaining at Red Hill until the end of the 2025 season.

Staggs has played 47 games in the maroon and gold since making his debut in 2018, scoring 23 tries and booting 33 goals in that time.

“My future is here at the Broncos – I’ve always been told to chase my dream and my dream as a young kid was to be here at the Broncos, and I’m going to be here for another four years – I’m really happy,” Staggs said, per the club website.

“Reflecting back to when I was growing up as a young kid and kicking the footy around the park imagining I was in Broncos colours, to be able to make my debut and play here for three years and then to get another four years on top of that with a bunch of boys that I’ve known for a while now, I’m pretty proud of that.

“We’ve got a lot to look forward to as a Club … I want to continue to grow and help the younger players out and be a leader and a mentor.

“I’ve made mistakes off the field but I’m learning my lessons and from here onwards I want to be the best person I can be and be a role model, it’s up to me to get my head in the right place and move forward.

“I’m here to send a message out to the fans that I’m here to stay at the Brisbane Broncos, this is the Club that I always dreamed of playing for and it’s my home.”

Broncos coach Kevin Walters stated his excitement in having the Wellington product sign-on for the future.

“Kotoni’s passion for the Broncos is what has kept him at the Club as well as his competitive drive – he’s the type of player that we need here at the Club,” Walters said.

“He grew up watching the Broncos win premierships and he wants to win one here himself.

“We have a terrific core group of players signed to long-term contracts who have all been through the Broncos system, and Kotoni adds to that – he has committed to us because he believes the future here is bright.”

Staggs is currently battling an ACL injury and is expected to return in the mid-season.

His retention is a huge boost for Walters, with fellow rising star Xavier Coates set to sign a two-year deal with the Melbourne Storm.