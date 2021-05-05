Brisbane Broncos winger Xavier Coates is set to sign a two-year deal with the Melbourne Storm.

According to The Courier Mail, Coates will turn down more lucrative offers from all three Queensland clubs in favour of a cheaper deal with the Storm.

Coates has long been linked to a move down to Victoria after first meeting with Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy late last year.

The Maroons winger has played just 23 games for the Broncos after making his debut in 2019, showing plenty of promise at Red Hill.

His departure will be another massive blow for Kevin Walters’ hopes of retaining a majority of his young stars, with Kotoni Staggs also being courted by several rivals.

XAVIER COATES

Wing Broncos ROUND 8 STATS 1

Tries 171

All Run Metres 6

Tackles Made

Staggs is understood to be nearing a new deal with the Broncos however, with the Queensland club tipped to edge out a number of keen suitors south of the Tweed.

With Coates seen as the perfect successor to the departing Josh Addo-Carr at Melbourne, the acquisition is a great coup for Bellamy, who has recently managed to take the careers of Brenko Lee and Reimis Smith to new heights under his tutelage.