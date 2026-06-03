The South Sydney Rabbitohs are keen to lock up Latrell Mitchell before November 1, the date that allows him to negotiate with rival clubs for a 2028 contract.

Mitchell is one of the most iconic figures in our game, accompanied by his raw X-factor, making him one of the most damaging and skilled ball-runners in the NRL.

There is no-doubt the Souths will want to table an extension given he has hit new heights in the cardinal and myrtle at left centre this year before injury struck him down.

Mitchell could be in line for a massive pay bump, upwards of a reported $1.4 million salary if it means keeping him in South Sydney, according to fresh reports from Code Sports.

“I think Souths are going to try and get a deal done. They haven't started the process yet but I'd imagine later in the year they'll try to knock a deal over,” Code Sports journalist Brent Read said on NRL 360.

“It just depends, they want Latrell back playing footy.

“That's when he's happiest and at his best and I think once he gets back later in the year then they'll sit down and talk turkey with him. They want to keep him.”

It is understood there is a current crop of NRL stars sitting on roughly $1.3 million, including Nathan Cleary, Kalyn Ponga, Mitchell Moses and Tom Trbojevic.

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Currently sitting on roughly $1.1 million, Mitchell may overtake some of the NRL's highest earners with a pay rise at South Sydney, given he fixes some of the injury issues which have plagued his time at the club.

“I think Cleary is above everyone and then he's in the next level,” Read added.

“They can win a comp with Latell fit and firing. For me, there's a little bit of a premium with Latrell for everything else he brings - the personality, the persona.”

Although co-panelist and former NRL legend Gorden Tallis wasn't convinced Mitchell warrants that kind of pay-day, and said his injury history may hurt South Sydney if their marquee-man is missing during the season.

Despite his incredible talent, Mitchell has only played 11 games each in 2024 and 2025, while also being struck down with a bulging disc complaint limiting him to only nine appearances this year.

“If you're at a footy club and it's top dollar, that's half a season (he is playing),” Tallis added.

“I'm not saying he's not worth the money, it could just be a bit dangerous.”

Mitchell will return from injury following the club's bye when the Rabbitohs meet the Parramatta Eels on June 25.

Meanwhile, his teammates will travel across the bridge to face the Sea Eagles in Brookvale on Thursday night.