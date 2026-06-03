Following a shaky first half from Laurie Daley and his NSW Blues juggernaut, there were many calls from fans during Game 1 for him to be changed as head coach, given the side dropped to 20-0 after 20 minutes.

It took a brain-snap from Kalyn Ponga in the 57th minute, colliding with Tolutau Koula and be sent off the field, spearheading a comeback for the Blues.

Despite the win, there has been pressure mounting on Daley after they failed to deliver last year despite a clearly stronger side in a Game 3 decider in Sydney.

Although when sitting down with 9News, Daley confirmed the outside noise hasn't rattled him, even though many figures in the game think it is time to make a change.

“I am sure there would have been a lot of people thinking like that,” he said to 9News.

“That is just how the game rolls isn't it ... (but) I understand it, I work in the media.”

The Blues were littered with errors in greasy conditions during the first half, whereas the QLD Maroons were flawless with their completion in the opening quarter of the match.

“And we know we have to be because Queensland will be a lot better," Daley continued.

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“I was emotional (after the first 20 minutes). I stood up (in the coaches box) because it wasn't the start we were after, and then it just kept happening, the same things.”

Further pressure is building on Daley's future at the Blues helm with the addition of Ivan Cleary becoming available for representative coaching duties in 2028, and will need to win strongly to restore the faith of the New South Welshmen natives.

Daley suggested for the second match he will remain with a similar side named in the buildup to Game 1, including staying loyal to Tolutau Koula and Mitchell Moses, who was ruled out 48 hours before kick-off in the opening match with a hamstring complaint.

Moses won't get a chance to play for the Parramatta Eels on the King's Birthday, the day after players will form into their camps, concerning Blues fans he will be entering the preparation underdone.

“You want them, with a hamstring injury, coming to training ready to go because you want that confidence and they want that confidence,” Daley said.

One likely inclusion for Daley is Payne Haas, who successfully returned from an MCL injury on Sunday, running for 281 metres for 80-minutes in the Broncos' engine room.

The Blues missed the jump up front in Game 1, and with a one-two punch of Addin Fonua-Blake and Payne Haas, could set the tone early in Melbourne.

“He is the best front-rower in the game,” Daley said.

“I thought he was enormous against the Dragons to punch out 80 minutes. That was impressive.”

Daley and rival coach Billy Slater will name their squads on Monday, before both teams meet at the MCG on June 17 for the second fixture of the State of Origin series.