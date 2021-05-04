Paul Turner will leave the New Zealand Warriors at the end of the season to continue his NRL career with the Gold Coast Titans.

Currently sidelined until next season with a shoulder injury, the off-contract utility will leave the Warriors to take up a new deal with the Queensland club, where he believes he’ll get more opportunity.

As reported by News Corp, the Broncos were also keen on landing the 20-year-old despite originally hoping to have Turner involved in a swap deal for young gun Reece Walsh last month.

It is understood that the Broncos had put forward a deal that would have seen Turner head to Red Hill until the end of the 2023 season, with the Whangarei product now set to defect to their Queensland rivals on a similar contract instead.

“It’s unfortunate to lose Pauly as he’s been with us since 2018 and made his NRL debut with the club last year,” Warriors recruitment manager Peter O’Sullivan said on the club website.

“His shoulder reconstruction has obviously ended his season and now it has ended his time with us.

“We made him a good offer which outweighed his new club’s deal but he and his support network believe his chances of playing NRL are greater elsewhere.

“While we are disappointed we thank Pauly for his contribution and wish him all the best for his future.”

Since making his debut last season in Round 15 against the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, Turner has made three NRL appearances.