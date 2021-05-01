Warriors halfback Kodi Nikorima has triggered a player option clause in his contract that will extend his stay with New Zealand for the 2022 season.

The club announced on Friday that the 27-year-old has agreed to adding another 12 months to his tenure with the Auckland-based side after an impressive start to this season.

In his third year with the Warriors, Nikorima has flourished at five-eighth as the Warriors sit 3-4 from their opening seven matches of 2021, currently placed eighth on the ladder.

“I love being at this club and I feel I’ve improved my play in my time here,” Nikorima said.

“I look forward to being a senior player and helping our team improve and challenge the top teams. Now my immediate future is settled I look forward to playing my best footy.”

Warriors recruitment manager Peter O’Sullivan commended Nikorima’s decision to extend his contract, expressing his excitement in building on a promising list at the Warriors.

“It’s great news for the club that Kodi has executed his option,” he said.

“His decision to stay will give our playmakers some stability as they forge new combinations and will help in our goal to be a consistent, high-performing team in the NRL.”

Nikorima joined the Warriors midway through the 2019 season from the Broncos and has played 126 NRL matches between his spells on either side of the Tasman.

The Warriors will be looking to move further up the ladder this weekend when they face North Queensland on Sunday.